Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years

The Loyola Ramblers are heading to their first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years/ (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a great day to be a Loyola Ramblers fan as they are heading to the Big Dance.

The team boarded a bus Tuesday morning heading to their first game in the NCAA Tournament in more than 30 years.

Students on campus have been celebrating since the team was officially invited to the tournament. The university bookstore is doing brisk business selling Rambler gear ahead of the game. Last we saw on campus, those signature Harry Potter scarves were sold out.

"Students are obviously excited our alumni is very fired up about it. It has just been, the energy here all season long has been amazing and obviously just kind of peaked yesterday with an NCAA Tournament bid," said Loyola Assistant Athletic Director Bill Behrns.

The Ramblers are the only team from Illinois to make it this year, and Ramblers fans are hoping theirs is the Cinderella story of the tournament.

Thursday afternoon, the Ramblers will face off against the six seed Miami Hurricanes in Dallas.
