Loyola Ramblers return to Chicago after second NCAA Tournament win

🚨🚨🚨



A welcome back gathering for the Sweet 16 bound @RamblersMBB team will be TOMORROW at 3:30pm at the north end of the Gentile Arena/Norville entrance. Asking for fans to gather closer to Sean Earle Field/Turf. Come say hello to your favorite team! #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/M1nhDXUWHn — Loyola Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 18, 2018

The Loyola Ramblers returned to Chicago Sunday after winning two NCAA tournament games to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.Students and fans were on hand to cheer for the players and coaches as they arrived on campus in Roger's Park.The Rambler's team chaplain Sister Jean said the team would advance to the Sweet Sixteen, but the last 20 seconds of Saturday's game against the third seed Tennessee Volunteers kept fans on edge.Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Grant Williams scored and made a free throw that put the Volunteers at a one-point lead.With ten seconds left in play, Missouri Valley Player of the Year Clayton Custer pulled off one more basket to give the Ramblers their second win, finishing the game 63-62.The winning shot made the Damen Student Center at Loyola University - and Bulldog Ale House nearby - erupt in cheers."Total, complete madness," said student Rory Villa. "It's pandemonium in here.""The last 30 seconds was like the best 30 seconds of my life," said Loyola fan Sean Craig.Mayor Rahm Emanuel tweeted his congratulations to the team.This tournament marks the first time the Ramblers made it to the Sweet Sixteen since 1985."This is amazing. I can't believe it came down to the wire again like this," said Loyola alum Claire Blakemore. "One point. One Point. It's just incredible."