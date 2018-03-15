SPORTS

Loyola Ramblers to play first 2018 NCAA Tournament game Thursday afternoon

The men's basketball team will hit the hardwood against the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA tournament at 2:10 p.m. (WLS)

DALLAS (WLS) --
Thursday is the day for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers! The men's basketball team will hit the hardwood against the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA tournament at 2:10 p.m. It's the team's first appearance in the tournament since 1985.

The young team is looking to put nerves aside and put away the Miami Hurricanes at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The 28-5 Ramblers earned an 11th seed in the men's tournament and will face the sixth-ranked Hurricanes, who finished the season 22-9.

A lot of the players have never really been through this process before, but the team remains incredibly confident because they trust each other. At any given game throughout the season, any one of the players has been the star. The players are perfectly happy sharing the spotlight with each other and take a lot of pride representing Loyola University Chicago and the city.

Just because Loyola is confident and they are a trendy pick to upset the Hurricanes, Miami is a bigger and more athletic team. The Ramblers know they have their work cut out for them.
