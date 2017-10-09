  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Columbus Day Parade from 1-2:30 p.m.
SPORTS

Man suing Cubs, MLB after losing vision in left eye from foul ball at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Schaumburg man is suing the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball after he was hit by a foul ball.

John "Jay" Loos, 60, says he permanently lost the sight in his left eye when the ball hit him at Wrigley Field on August 29 in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to his attorneys at Clifford Law Offices. He claims the ball was hit at a speed as high

as 100 miles per hour. Loos was sitting in section 135 down the first base line at Wrigley.

His complaint also alleges that more than 1,700 fans are injured by baseballs entering the stands at high rates of speed, including a toddler who was injured in New York.

ABC7 has reached out for a response from Major League Baseball and the Cubs and have not yet heard back.
