McDonald's All-American Games to be held at United Center

Two All-American players stopped by WCL. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
The 40th McDonald's All-American Games will be held March 29 at the United Center.

To purchase tickets, visit: http://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0400522AB7EE25F3?f_tmol_checkout=true&ab=m_efeat4517v2Control
