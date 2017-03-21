Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
McDonald's All-American Games to be held at United Center
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1811341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Two All-American players stopped by WCL. (WLS)
wcl
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 02:13PM
CHICAGO --
The 40th McDonald's All-American Games will be held March 29 at the United Center.
To purchase tickets, visit:
http://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0400522AB7EE25F3?f_tmol_checkout=true&ab=m_efeat4517v2Control
Related Topics:
sports
Windy City LIVE
united center
basketball
high school
Chicago
Bridgeport
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WINDY CITY LIVE
Ryan, Leon get mani/pedis
Broadway legend Chita Rivera performs in Chicago
TV star, chef Geoffrey Zakarian talks food, shares cobb salad recipe
Pillow Talk: Overweight past
More Windy City LIVE
SPORTS
Bastian Schweinsteiger signs with Chicago Fire from Manchester United
Jerry Krause, two-time NBA executive of the year, dies
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
Duncan Keith dishes on why the Blackhawks hunger for another title and how his son inspires him
More Sports
Top Stories
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Woman dies in murder-suicide after acquaintance didn't answer door, called 911
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods 2 days after crash
Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
Photographer searching for mystery couple in engagement photos
Teen turned in by dad in speeding ticket scam, police say
Show More
College student dies after skateboarding accident
'Katrina Girl' goes to JROTC ball with man who rescued her
Man rides horse through Texas Walmart in viral video
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
See surveillance video from $1M jewelry store heist
More News
Top Video
Jesse Jackson Jr. says he has $1.8M in legal debt
More than 100 students surprised with new shoes, new bikes
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago