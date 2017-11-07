SPORTS

Houston MMA fighter dies in cage and comes back to life

EMBED </>More Videos

Miya Shay talks to MMA fighter who was brought back to life after collapsing in the ring (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
A mixed martial arts fighter says he died in the cage and came back to life.

Clovis "CJ" Hancock is the first to admit, it's a miracle he's alive.

"I heard of it happening before. I never thought it would happen to me," said Hancock.

Last Friday night, Hancock was competing in a MMA fight at the Arena Theater in Southwest Houston when he collapsed in the ring.

Houston businessman Rob Todd, who was in the audience, captured the moments after Hancock's collapse on video. It shows rescuers furiously pumping his chest, trying to get his heart going.

"People were in all the various stages of panic, because you got a person at this point, have had CPR for five minutes? People are yelling from the audience, does he have a punctured lung," recalled Todd.

Two shocks from a defibrillator and several days in the hospital later, Hancock's alive. As we showed him Todd's video for the first time, tears streamed down his face.

Hancock, like many pro fighters, drops weight rapidly to fit into a lower weight class. It's a process called cutting, and fighters admit it can be dangerous. Hancock was trying to get from his normal weight of 215 to 170 pounds in 2 months, often by sweating it out in a sauna. He believes that's what almost killed him.

"There were a couple of times when I came out of the sauna, I was light headed and dizzy and I felt like I was going to vomit, but there was nothing in my stomach. And I knew there was something wrong, but I just thought I could handle it," said Hancock.

Now feeling blessed to be revived after his collapse, Hancock and his girlfriend are reevaluating his future. Doing what's safe may require a new dream.

"I still plan on competing, but I probably won't be fighting anymore, and that was my dream, and now it's gone, and that was stupid," said Hancock.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsMMAcpru.s. & worldhealthTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bulls' Bobby Portis: 'I can't control' situation with Nikola Mirotic
DeRozan scores 24 points as Raptors beat Bulls 119-114
Vote: What are your thoughts on the latest CFP rankings?
Ohio State, Penn State each tumble seven spots in new CFP rankings
More Sports
Top Stories
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by Metra train in Midlothian
Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago Wednesday
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Bolingbrook police identify hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2
26 teen girls found dead at sea
Trump repeats falsehoods about Chicago gun laws, calls city a 'disaster'
String of armed robberies reported on the South Side
Highland Park family fights to return to home damaged by nearby construction
Show More
Democrats win Virginia, New Jersey governor's races
As Trump wrongly says Chicago has "toughest" gun laws, city homicides go unsolved
VIDEO: Church surveillance released showing the moment kidnapping victim Sherri Papini reappeared
Legal pot referendum could end up on March ballot
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
As Trump wrongly says Chicago has "toughest" gun laws, city homicides go unsolved
South Side Community Art Center named National Treasure
Highland Park family fights to return to home damaged by nearby construction
FedEx driver robbed of package on South Side
More Video