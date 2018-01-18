EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2964380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Abbey Murphy, 15, is cheered on by her classmates at Mother McAuley High School on January 18.

There was a huge celebration at Mother McAuley High School Thursday to welcome back Abbey Murphy, a sophomore who just won a gold medal with Team USA playing hockey."It's awesome, they're great," she said. "I love this school."Abbey just returned from Russia, where Team USA won the gold last weekend at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship. Abbey plays forward and she's the youngest player on the U18 team."Anytime one of our teams wins state or is best in the country, we recognize them with a cart ride," Principal Eileen O'Reilly said. "This time, Abbey was on a team that's best in the world. We had to have a cart ride celebrating Mighty Max style!"As her classmates celebrated her triumphant return, Abbey gave credit to a neighbor who piqued her interest in hockey when she was just 7 years old."I saw my neighbor always rollerblading in the backyard, I would always sneak a peek back there," Abbey said.From age 7 to now, their win gives the U.S. an unprecedented fourth straight gold medal at the event. The history-making moment is not lost on this young athlete."It is an honor to represent your country and everyone who put on the jersey before you," she said.Abbey said this big win is just the beginning. She's dreaming of playing in the Olympics.But for now, after all that hard work, she's going to enjoy this moment.