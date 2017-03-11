Mt. Greenwood speed skater heads to Special Olympics

Top row from left: Danielle Lanxon, Jamiah Shepard, Stephen McVoy

There was a special sendoff on Saturday for a Chicago-area athlete participating in the Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria.Mt. Greenwood native Tommy Shimoda is one of just nine speed-skaters nationwide to qualify for this year's games.He is one of six athletes from Illinois competing in the Special Olympics Winter Games in events including snowshoeing, cross-county skiing and alpine skiing.The 24-year-old Shimoda has autism and cannot speak.Loved ones and political leaders gathered at Mt. Greenwood Park to wish him well."Today is a day that brings not only our community together but our entire city together honoring our hero, Tommy Shimoda," said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th Ward).Shimoda was also presented with a U.S. flag that flew over the capital building in Washington, DC.ABC will carry the opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics World Games on Saturday, March 18 starting at 1:00 p.m.