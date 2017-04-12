SPORTS

Nancy Kerrigan discusses pain of 6 miscarriages in 8 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

DWTS contestant Nancy Kerrigan opened about about havnig six miscarraiges in eight years while trying to start a family. (WLS)

LOS ANGELES --
Nancy Kerrigan is opening up about her personal struggles after having six miscarriages in an eight-year span.

The Olympic figure skating star emotionally revealed the miscarriages to her dance partner during Tuesday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars." In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Wednesday, Kerrigan called the miscarriages "devastating" and said they were hard on her marriage to husband Jerry Solomon.

She says the miscarriages happened after the birth of her first child, Matthew, in 1996. She says one of the most painful moments came after one miscarriage, when she had to tell an excited Matthew that he wasn't going to be a big brother.

Kerrigan says she turned to in vitro fertilization for the births of her son, Brian, and daughter, Nicole.
Related Topics:
sportspregnancy
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
After Kelsey Plum at No. 1, the rest of the WNBA draft is tough to predict
Cubs receive World Series rings at Wrigley tonight
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has NHL's best-selling jersey
Nets to sit 6 against Bulls, who can make playoffs with victory
More Sports
Top Stories
United CEO apologizes to passenger dragged off flight
9 cases of rat lungworm disease confirmed on Maui
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
Charlie Murphy dead at 57 from leukemia
Police: Woman kills sister, mom, 2 men, self
Feds: Chicago pair wanted to fly ISIS flag atop White House
Teen charged in parents' murder to go free on bond
Show More
Man arrested after alleged broken wrist, slashing over wrong McDonald's order
Motive in Cook County judge's murder under investigation
VIDEO: Violent confrontation outside Gizmo's Fun Factory in Orland Park
Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired couple to kill son
IPRA video shows woman fighting employees before police fatally shot her
More News
Top Video
Putin meets Tillerson as tensions rise over Syria
United CEO apologizes to passenger dragged off flight
IPRA video shows woman fighting employees before police fatally shot her
Motive in Cook County judge's murder under investigation
More Video