Naperville victim of Larry Nassar raises money for survivors of sexual abuse

A local victim of gymnastics doctor and sexual abuser Larry Nassar is using her experience to help others.Moving forward in a positive way is what Hannah Morrow, 18, of Naperville is doing. She is a gymnast who survived Nassar's sexual abuse. She was also one of many victims who confronted the doctor at his January sentencing."I wanted to let him know that I'm stronger than him. Look where he is now, and I'm in the real world helping other people," she said.Morrow is concentrating her efforts on raising money for Speak Your Silence, an organization that helps victims of sexual abuse."Me sharing my story, the fact that it helped other people share their story was so powerful and that is what I hope to continue to do in the future," Morrow said.Morrow's story began when she was 11. Her gymnastics coach highly recommended she go see Nassar, four hours away in Michigan, to cure an injury."Olympians trusted him, all my teammates trusted him, all the coaches in the area trusted him," she said.Morrow said she was abused on her first visit, and the abuse continued for several more years until Nassar was exposed."I thought I was taking my daughter to the best doctor in the country and it turned out to be a disaster, horrible, a mother's worst nightmare," said Kathleen Morrow, Hanna's mother.With the nightmare over, the Morrows are slowly healing."Making the best out of a worst situation is really important in life," Morrow said.Morrow will continue her gymnastics career at Iowa State University in the fall. Next weekend MPG Fitness in Plainfield and McCalisters in Naperville will hold fundraisers for Speak Your Silence.