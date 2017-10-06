SPORTS

NBA announces new policy banning bags from games

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Security for Chicago Bulls games tightened Friday after the National Basketball Association announced a new bag policy.

Under the new rule, backpacks and hard-sided bags are now banned from all NBA games, according to a representative for the Chicago Bulls. Bags larger than 14" by 14" by 16," such as diaper bags, purses and briefcases, are also prohibited, Bulls representatives said.

Single-compartment string backpacks and backpack-shaped purses are still permitted, officials said.

Bulls representatives said that Bulls fans are discouraged from bringing bags to the United Center, as all bags are subject to inspection and bags cannot be checked.
