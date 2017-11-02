SPORTS

NBA Draft lottery 2018 to be held in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The NBA has announced the NBA Draft lottery for 2018 will be held in Chicago.

"The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 15, 2018, in Chicago. The NBA Draft Combine will follow from May 16-20, also in Chicago," a tweet from the league said.

The draft itself has been held at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn since 2013.

A location for the actual draft was not announced. Chicago hosted the 2015 and 2016 NFL drafts at the Auditorium Theatre before that draft went to Philadelphia in 2017.
