The Chicago Bulls will learn where they will pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.The annual lottery is being held at 6:30 p.m. in Chicago at the Palmer House Hilton.The Bulls had a 27-55 record last season, which had them tied with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth-worst record. The Bulls have a 5.3 percent chance of landing the first pick in the draft and an 18.3 percent chance of picking in the top three. The Phoenix Suns have the best chance of getting the top pick at 25 percent.In the 2017 NBA Draft, the Bulls moved up to the seventh pick and selected Lauri Markkanen out of Arizona. The trade sent All Star guard Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.The Bulls have twice won the NBA Draft Lottery. In 2008, the Bulls won the lottery despite having just a 1.7 percent chance to win and selected point guard and Chicago native Derrick Rose out of Memphis. In 1999, the Bulls won with a 15.7 percent chance and selected power forward Elton Brand out of Duke.