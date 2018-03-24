  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 11AM: March for Our Lives Chicago in Union Park
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.
SPORTS

NCAA Elite 8: Chicago, Overland Park mayors wager on Loyola-Kansas State

CHICAGO --
The mayors of Chicago and Overland Park, Kansas, have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the NCAA Elite Eight basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he'll send Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach Chicago-style pizza from Loyola student favorite J.B. Alberto's Pizza. Gerlach says he'll send Emanuel ribs from Kansas City-style barbecue restaurant Q39. The losing mayor also will make a donation to a charity of the winning mayor's choice.

Emanuel has chosen Chicago's Becoming A Man youth mentoring program. Gerlach has picked Overland Park's Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead.

9th seed Kansas State takes on 11th seed Loyola-Chicago at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday in Atlanta.

In Chicago, Ald. Joe Moreno will host a free viewing of the game at the New 400 Theaters, 6746 N. Sheridan Road. Contact: (773) 338-5796 or ward49@cityofchicago.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNCAALoyola Ramblersmarch madnesscollege basketballu.s. & worldChicagoRogers ParkKansasGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Loyola basketball has fans on edge, remembering 1963 NCAA tournament
Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game
Loyola basketball team returns to Chicago, prepares for Sweet 16
Loyola Ramblers return to Chicago after second NCAA Tournament win
Loyola Ramblers beat Miami Hurricanes with game-winning buzzer beater
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
SPORTS
Veteran tight end Martellus Bennett, 31, announces retirement
Bucks overcome sluggish start to beat Bulls 118-105
Pistons return home to face Bulls
Blackhawks will try to outlast Islanders
More Sports
Top Stories
Students to gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on West Side
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
Teen critically hurt by sticking head out of moving Red Line train, hitting pole
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Chicago family sues CPD after officers raid the wrong home
Show More
Streets & Sanitation trucks pay tribute to slain worker
Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos