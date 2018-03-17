SPORTS

NCAA Latest: Loyola-Chicago leading Tennessee by 7 late game

The men's basketball team will hit the hardwood against the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA tournament at 2:10 p.m. (WLS)

DALLAS, Texas --
Loyola-Chicago erased a quick nine-point deficit and led Tennessee 29-25 at halftime, surely to the delight of 98-year-old nun, team chaplain and primary booster Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

The third-seeded Volunteers, co-champions in the SEC, led 15-6 after Admiral Schofield stole a pass and took it in for a dunk with 15 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Tennessee missed its next nine shots, and the Ramblers took their first lead when guard Clayton Custer hit a 3-pointer to make it 23-22 with 6 minutes to go.

The Ramblers are going for their first Sweet 16 berth since 1985, the last time they made the NCAA Tournament. They won in the first round on Donte Ingram's buzzer-beating 3 against Miami.

Vols coach Rick Barnes is 5-0 in the tournament at the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. The first four victories were during his 17 seasons at Texas.

Schofield had all 11 of his first-half points in the first 4-plus minutes. Aundre Jackson, who grew up in the Dallas area, led Loyola with 10 points before halftime.

Admiral Schofield had 11 points with three 3-pointers in the first 4 1/2 minutes as Tennessee jumped out to a quick lead. He hasn't scored since and the Volunteers trail Chicago-Loyola 53-46 with 6:54 left.

Schofield was called for a charge, his fourth foul, when driving to the basket with 8:42 left. He then rebounded a missed 3 by Loyola. But after the Vols missed a 3, Donte Ingram hit from long range for the Ramblers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNCAAbasketballu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
Loyola Ramblers beat Miami Hurricanes with game-winning buzzer beater
SPORTS
Wrapping up road trip, hurting Cavaliers have just 9 healthy at the Bulls
Baptiste lifts Sabres to 5-3 win over Blackhawks
Carr, Penn State advance past Notre Dame 73-63 in NIT
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day
4 victims of FIU bridge collapse identified by police
Man stabbed on Metra MD-North train headed to Union Station
Out-of-control pickup truck in Northlake injures 2, damages cars, restaurant
Shooting prompts lockdown at suburban Cleveland mall
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
4 men wounded in Harvey strip club shooting
Fired former FBI deputy director McCabe kept memos on his meetings with Trump: Source
Show More
Father of formerly missing Markham children charged with murder, parental abduction
Simeon students make amends after classmates trash Walmart during walkout
Baby found safe after suspect steals car left running with girl inside: Police
Customers: Brooks Shoe Service closed, luxury items thrown away
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos