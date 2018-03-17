NCAA Latest: Loyola-Chicago leading Tennessee by 7 late game

DALLAS, Texas --Loyola-Chicago erased a quick nine-point deficit and led Tennessee 29-25 at halftime, surely to the delight of 98-year-old nun, team chaplain and primary booster Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.
The third-seeded Volunteers, co-champions in the SEC, led 15-6 after Admiral Schofield stole a pass and took it in for a dunk with 15 1/2 minutes left in the first half.
Tennessee missed its next nine shots, and the Ramblers took their first lead when guard Clayton Custer hit a 3-pointer to make it 23-22 with 6 minutes to go.
The Ramblers are going for their first Sweet 16 berth since 1985, the last time they made the NCAA Tournament. They won in the first round on Donte Ingram's buzzer-beating 3 against Miami.
Vols coach Rick Barnes is 5-0 in the tournament at the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. The first four victories were during his 17 seasons at Texas.
Schofield had all 11 of his first-half points in the first 4-plus minutes. Aundre Jackson, who grew up in the Dallas area, led Loyola with 10 points before halftime.
Admiral Schofield had 11 points with three 3-pointers in the first 4 1/2 minutes as Tennessee jumped out to a quick lead. He hasn't scored since and the Volunteers trail Chicago-Loyola 53-46 with 6:54 left.
Schofield was called for a charge, his fourth foul, when driving to the basket with 8:42 left. He then rebounded a missed 3 by Loyola. But after the Vols missed a 3, Donte Ingram hit from long range for the Ramblers.