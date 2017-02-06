Northwestern basketball team hopeful for first tournament appearance

The Northwestern Wildcats are asking: Could this be the year the men's basketball team makes it to the NCAA tournament?"No reason why it couldn't be us," said guard Sanjay Lumpkin.The Wildcats lost to Purdue last week and was kicked out of the top 25 rankings, however they are not out.The team faces in-state rival Illinois Tuesday night.Coach Collins doesn't talk about making the tournament, he talks about winning games.But the team is talking about it."Why not us? Isn't that the Cubs' motto? We've kind of taken that on. It's not something we're afraid of. We can't put all the pressure on us that we failed for 80 years. All it takes is one year. And we believe that this is the best team that has ever been here," said guard Bryant McIntosh.