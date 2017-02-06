SPORTS

Northwestern basketball team hopeful for first tournament appearance

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Wildcats lost to Purdue last week and was kicked out of the top 25 rankings. (WLS)

By
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
The Northwestern Wildcats are asking: Could this be the year the men's basketball team makes it to the NCAA tournament?

"No reason why it couldn't be us," said guard Sanjay Lumpkin.

The Wildcats lost to Purdue last week and was kicked out of the top 25 rankings, however they are not out.

The team faces in-state rival Illinois Tuesday night.

Coach Collins doesn't talk about making the tournament, he talks about winning games.

But the team is talking about it.

"Why not us? Isn't that the Cubs' motto? We've kind of taken that on. It's not something we're afraid of. We can't put all the pressure on us that we failed for 80 years. All it takes is one year. And we believe that this is the best team that has ever been here," said guard Bryant McIntosh.
Related Topics:
sportsNorthwestern Wildcatsnorthwestern universitycollege basketballNCAAEvanston
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Kyle Shanahan takes 49ers head coach job now that Falcons out
Sources: Pelicans talking trade with Sixers for Jahlil Okafor
Justin Gilbert released by Steelers after one season with team
Steve Kerr fined $25K for verbal abuse of official Bill Spooner
More Sports
Top Stories
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
Serial child rape suspect is 'real life boogeyman,' DA says
Man convicted of killing Gary police officer released from prison
Army veteran faces possible deportation to Mexico
Boy, 3, reunited with father in Chicago after Trump travel ban lifted
Apple, Facebook, and 95 others join legal fight against Trump travel ban
Schock, prosecutors: documents filed under seal should stay that way
Show More
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
Man gets 33 years in prison for decapitating aunt's boyfriend
Evanger's recalls dog food due to contamination
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Double Door evicted from Wicker Park space after 23 years
More News
Top Video
Monday night at 10: Inside the most intense training
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Army veteran faces possible deportation to Mexico
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video