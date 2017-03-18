SPORTS

Northwestern falls to Gonzaga, 79-73, ending Wildcats' historic season

Northwestern guard Scottie Lindsey (20) drives around Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) during the NCAA men's college basketball tournament March 18, 2017 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Top-seeded Gonzaga fought off a wild Northwestern comeback for a 79-73 victory Saturday night with help from an untimely technical foul on Wildcats coach Chris Collins.

Northwestern trimmed a 22-point deficit to five and had the ball when Gonzaga's Zach Collins reached up through the basket to reject Dererk Pardon's shot with 4:54 left.

There was no call, and Collins, jawing with the officials all day, ran onto the court and was slapped with a technical foul.

Nigel Williams-Goss made both free throws, and eighth-seeded Northwestern (24-12) - in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history - never got closer.

A few minutes after the game, the NCAA released a statement saying goal-tending should have been called, and that Collins had violated "bench decorum" rules by running onto the court to argue the call while the ball was in play.

Williams-Goss led the Zags (34-1) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Collins and Jordan Mathews had 14 points each.

Bryant McIntosh, who hit the go-ahead free throws in Northwestern's opening-round win, had 20 for the Wildcats and Vic Law had 18.

BIG MAN SHUFFLE: The Wildcats had more trouble stopping 7-foot-1 Przemek Karnowski's backup than Karnowski himself. The senior missed his first three shots and never got into much of a groove on the way to nine points. His backup, Collins, had 14 points, including back-to-back three-point plays that pushed Gonzaga's lead back to 19 in the second half after it had briefly dropped to 12.

NO ENCORE: For the second straight game, McIntosh had a memorable second half, but it was his first half that made the difference. He shot only 3 for 9 in the first half, part of a 30 percent shooting effort by the Wildcats, who fell behind by as many as 22.

FOUL TROUBLE: Part of their coach's frustration: The Wildcats finished the game with 26 fouls. Pardon fouled out and three players, Scottie Lindsey, Barret Benson and Gavin Skelly, finished with four each.

NEXT UP: Gonzaga faces fourth-seeded West Virginia in the West regional semifinal Thursday in San Jose, California.
