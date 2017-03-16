SPORTS

Northwestern takes on Vanderbilt in 1st-ever NCAA tournament game

In previous seasons combined, 317 different men's basketball teams have participated in the NCAA tournament. Northwestern University never has. (WLS)

By
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Sound the trumpets and make way, the Northwestern Wildcats make their first-ever appearancein the NCAA tournament Thursday!

Fans are counting the hours until the team's debut in the big dance. The game is slated for 3:30 p.m. on TBS.

The men's team will take on Vanderbilt in Salt Lake City, Utah. Twenty-five lucky students won a campus raffle to see Cats play in person.

But many other fans didn't get so lucky or can't get away because the game is just before spring break and during finals week.

So what can devoted fans do? They should head to one of the big watch parties, like the one at the Davis Theater.

"Something unique we're doing this year is having the game streamed on one of our movie theater screens," said Davis Theater General Manager Ryan Lowry.

The theater's watch party is first come, first serve. But they have been taking reservations.

Kincade's on Armitage Avenue is sponsoring a party Thursday. Northwestern also pointed fans to Wieboldt Hall in downtown Chicago and the Norris University Center in Evanston.

Although the Cats are playing about 1,400 miles away, they are sure to feel the love.
