Northwestern Wildcats beat University of Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Northwestern wide receiver Jelani Roberts (6) carries the ball against Kentucky in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
The Northwestern Wildcats became back-to-back bowl champions Friday when they beat the University of Kentucky Wildcats 24 - 23 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and his 20th-ranked Wildcats can made school history when they beat Kentucky in the Music City Bowl.

They walked away with two consecutive bowl victories for the first time in school history.

Northwestern led Kentucky 17-7 at the half.

But quarterback Clayton Thorson was carted off the field with an injured right knee after catching a 24-yard pass for Northwestern in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. has been ejected from the game after making contact with the referee after a 7-yard loss in the second quarter.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
