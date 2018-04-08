Obama taps Tiger Woods to design South Side golf course, golfer says

A proposed new golf course not far from the planned Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park may be designed by Tiger Woods.After the third round of the Masters, Woods told media that a personal phone call from the former president got him involved in the project."Just to have the opportunity to work with the president on something like this in his home city on the South Side, you know, we can give them so much hope and so many different things, and I think this is a tremendous opportunity," Woods said.The project still faces significant political and financial hurdles, though, if approved, the plans call for the combination of the South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses. There is no word yet on when construction may begin.