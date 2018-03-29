SPORTS

Opening Day for Cubs, White Sox; Cubs' Happ homers on first pitch

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The baseball season began with a bang and a win for the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs beat the Marlins in Miami 8-4 on Opening Day.

Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs hit a home run on the very first pitch of the year, connecting Thursday against Miami's Jose Urena at Marlins Park.

Happ tagged a 95 mph fastball and sent it far over the right field fence.

The drive kept up a familiar pattern in the majors: big leaguers hit a record 6,105 home runs last season.

Happ's homer was part of a three-run first inning for the Cubs. New Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watched his team instantly fall behind from his seat two rows back of the Miami dugout.

The Chicago Cubs and White Sox announced their lineups for Opening Day earlier Thursday.

The Cubs began the season playing the Marlins in Miami at 11:40 a.m.

Center fielder Ian Happ was the lead-off man for the Cubs, followed by third baseman Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, catcher Willson Contreras, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Addison Russell, right fielder Jason Heyward, second baseman Javy Baez and pitcher Jon Lester.

The Chicago White Sox are in Kansas City to play the Royals at 3:15 p.m.

Second baseman Yoan Moncada will bat leadoff for the Sox, followed by right fielder Avisail Garcia, first baseman Jose Abreu, designated hitter Matt Davidson, left fielder Nicky Delmonico, catcher Welington Castillo, shortstop Tim Anderson, third baseman Yolmer Sanchez and center fielder Adam Engel. James Shields will take the mound as the Sox starting pitcher.


The March 29 start date is the earliest in the history of Major League Baseball, not including international openers. It is also the first time all teams are scheduled to play on Opening Day since 1968. However, Cincinnati did postpone because of rain.
The Cubs Home Opener takes place on April 9, and you can watch that on ABC7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsChicago White SoxMLBFloridaMissouriChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Happ HR on 1st pitch of season; Rizzo, Cubs beat Marlins 8-4
Marlins, Cubs wear 'MSD' patches, to visit with victims' families, survivors
'Happ'-y Opening Day: Cubs leadoff hitter Ian Happ gets home run on first pitch of season
New-look Royals open versus White Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
River North stabbing victim ID'd as suburban CEO
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
I-290 chase linked to Oakbrook Center Mall carjacking
Police: Person shot to death by federal agent during armed confrontation in Zion
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Anaheim man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Now-retired CPD officer charged in 2016 sexual abuse of woman inside police station
Man's 'beer belly' turns out to be 30-pound tumor
Show More
'Serial' subject Adnan Syed new trial upheld by appeals court
DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison
Girl buys first lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Security guard, robbery suspect wounded in West Side church shootout
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos