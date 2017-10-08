I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. But Pence didn't stick around long.Pence said on Twitter: "I left today's Colts game because POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."The White House also issued a statement from Pence, in which he says Americans should rally around the flag. Pence said: "I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem."In a full statement released by the White House, Pence said, "I left today's Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem."President Donald Trump later tweeted: "I asked VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and SecondLady Karen."Pence is a noted sports fan and it's second major event he's attended in his home state since taking office in January. He also attended May's Indianapolis 500, a family tradition.Manning will become the first Indianapolis-era player in Colts history to have his number retired and will also be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.Pence flew in on Saturday after a statue of Manning was unveiled, an event attended by a number of luminaries including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.Instead, Pence spent most of Saturday honoring victims of the Las Vegas shooting before returning to his home state.A CBS reporter has clarified his televised report saying quarterback Colin Kaepernick told him he would stand during the national anthem if he played in the NFL again, saying he didn't discuss the issue with the player when they spoke.Jason La Canfora said in a series of tweets on Sunday that he was relaying previous reporting about Kaepernick and did not ask whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would sit or stand during the anthem.The reversal came after anchor James Brown asked La Canfora on "The NFL Today": "And kneeling, he said?"La Canfora responded: "He's not planning on kneeling. He's going to donate all his jersey sales and he's planning on standing for the anthem if given the opportunity, J.B."La Canfora tweeted later that he does not know what Kaepernick would do during the anthem.Relying on unnamed sources, ESPN reported in March that Kaepernick would stand during the anthem if he played again. But Kaepernick has not spoken publicly about what he would do.