Vice President Mike Pence leaves NFL game early over protest; Reporter clarifies he never spoke with Kaepernick about anthem

Vice President Mike Pence, front center, stands during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NEW YORK (WLS) --
Vice President Mike Pence left an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon after several 49ers knelt during the national anthem.

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, tweeted that he left early because he would, "not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."


In a full statement released by the White House, Pence said, "I left today's Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem."
Pence tweeted a picture of himself at the game standing for the anthem.



On Twitter, President Trump said he asked Pence to leave if any NFL players knelt during the anthem.


REPORTER CLARIFIES KAEPERNICK REPORT

The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the national anthem because the reporter who interviewed Kaepernick says he did not ask the player about the issue. Jason La Canfora of CBS said that he was relying on previous reporting about the anthem when he said in a televised report that Kaepernick said he would stand if he played in the NFL again.

La Canfora said his "primary takeaway" was that Kaepernick's sole focus is on being a quarterback. Kaepernick does on-field work and throws hundreds of passes for several hours a day at an undisclosed location in New Jersey. He also trains in a gym and spends part of his days working with youth in Harlem.

Kaepernick said his agent is talking to all 32 teams, and he's hopeful a team will give him an opportunity for a tryout. He said the Tennessee Titans knew he wanted to work out for them last week, but he was not among four quarterbacks invited for an audition. The Titans signed Brandon Weeden.

Kaepernick said if he is signed, he doesn't plan to kneel during the anthem. He also said proceeds from his jersey sales would be donated to charity.

The Associated Press contributed to this story y

