Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, capturing the second event in horse racing's Triple Crown.Baffert has won 14 Triple Crown races, tied for most with D. Wayne Lukas. Seven of those wins are at the Preakness.Justify was a 1-5 betting favorite.The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes on June 9 in Elmont, New York.Justify has won all five stakes races he has run.