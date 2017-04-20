SPORTS

Predators beat Blackhawks 4-1 to complete sweep

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik (14), of Slovakia, and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) chase the puck during the first period in Game 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE --
Roman Josi scored twice, Pekka Rinne had 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night to complete a surprising sweep of the Western Conference's top seed.

Colton Sissons also scored and Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-net goal as Nashville completed the franchise's first playoff sweep. Led by Rinne and a terrific defensive performance by their lines and defensive pairings, the Predators limited the high-scoring Blackhawks to just three goals in 13 periods.

Nashville will face the winner of the St. Louis-Minnesota series in the second round. The Blues have a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 on Saturday in Minnesota.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BlackhawksNashville Predatorsnhl playoffs
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Predators beat Blackhawks 4-1 to complete sweep
Vote: How do you expect each NBA playoff first-round series to end?
Garcia-led White Sox open series with streaking Yanks
Yankees look to bounce back after loss to White Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
Man charged in Schaumburg woman's murder to be extradited to IL
Paris Shooting: ISIS claims responsiblity for deadly Champs-Elysees attack
Woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run crash
Tennessee teacher arrested; kidnapped student safe after 5 weeks
Police set up 'trap' aimed at pot smokers on 4/20
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
$5K reward offered for info on Auburn Gresham triple murder
Show More
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
New 'textalyzer' tech could tell police if texts contributed to crash
CHC, city to give 100 homeless families permanent housing
Ultra Foods grocery stores closing around Chicago area
Are your headphones spying on you?
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos