SPORTS

Predators pound Blackhawks, 5-0, for 2-0 lead in 1st-round series

CHICAGO --
Pekka Rinne made 30 saves in his second straight shutout and picked up two assists, helping the Nashville Predators pound the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists as Nashville added a dominant performance to its taut 1-0 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Ryan Ellis, Harry Zolnierczyk, Colton Sissons and Kevin Fiala each scored their first career playoff goal.

Game 3 is Monday night in Nashville.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville shuffled his lineup, inserting rookie Vinnie Hinostroza and Dennis Rasmussen and benching veteran Jordin Tootoo and John Hayden. But it was more of the same for the Blackhawks, who once again looked out of sync against the Predators' active defense.
Related Topics:
sportsnhl playoffsChicago BlackhawksNashville PredatorsChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Preds pound Blackhawks 5-0 for 2-0 lead in 1st-round series
Brooks Lennon lifts RSL at Rapids; Orlando's Cyle Larin beats Galaxy late
Twins' Ervin Santana throws 1-hitter, improves to 3-0
Linebacker Sam Acho re-signs with Bears on 1-year deal
More Sports
Top Stories
South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in failure
Boy, 14, trampled by crowd during fight at Morgan Park carnival
Lawyer: United will save evidence in dragged passenger case
Man charged with shooting parolee celebrating release in Minooka
Boy crushed at rotating Atlanta restaurant
Another turkey crashes into vehicle on Indiana road
Woman charged with leaving scene of fatal motorcycle crash in South Holland
Show More
Retired NFL player accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter while moving truck
Syria: 100 killed as bomb hits buses with evacuees
Microsoft says users are protected from alleged NSA malware
13 arrested in Berkeley, Calif., during dueling Trump rallies
JB Pritzker puts $7M into campaign for Illinois governor
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos