

Addison- (both sides) Racine to Fremont



Clark- (both sides) Newport to Irving Park



Patterson - (both sides) Clark to Racine



Eddy - (both sides) Clark to the first alley west



Cornelia - (both sides) Clark to the first alley west

The finishing touches are being put on Wrigley Field with the home opener on Monday.Construction is just about finished and now security preps are in full swing.A lot of the restrictions Cubs fans experienced during the playoffs and the World Series will now be in place during the regular season.Streets around Wrigley Field will be reduced to one lane and all trucks will be banned from the streets around the ballpark from two hours before the game to one hour after the game.Parking restrictions are in effect from noon until midnight on the following streets:The Cubs Hotline will be operated one hour before the game until two hours after and people can call 1-866-427-3869 to report parking violations or other quality of life issues.There will be heightened security at Wrigley and fans are asked to have identification available to be presented to law enforcement upon request.Surge pricing will also be in effect, with meter rates rising to $4.00 per hour every hour on the event day beginning two hours before the game starts and continuing for another seven hours.With the expected traffic slowdown, fans may want to build in extra time to get here or arrive early to some time to check out the new Cubs flagship merchandise store on the plaza."We have two floors of retail, we've got 8,400 square feet of Cubs products and the broadest assortment of Cubs gear you can find anywhere," said Erin Jones, senior vice president of Rank + Rally.The store opens at 5 a.m. on Monday, First pitch against the LA Dodgers is not until 7 p.m.