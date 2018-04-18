Program Note: Chicago Cubs- St. Louis Cardinals game postponed until Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed until Thursday due to inclement weather.
The game will be played at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on ABC7.
Today’s #Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2018
It will be played tomorrow at 1:20 p.m. CDT. Tickets to today's game will be honored for tomorrow’s makeup game. No ticket exchange is necessary.
The Cubs said tickets for Wednesday's game will be honored for Thursday and no ticket exchange is necessary.
