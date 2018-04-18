Program Note: Chicago Cubs- St. Louis Cardinals game postponed until Thursday

Today’s #Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day.



It will be played tomorrow at 1:20 p.m. CDT. Tickets to today's game will be honored for tomorrow’s makeup game. No ticket exchange is necessary. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2018

Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed until Thursday due to inclement weather.The game will be played at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on ABC7.The Cubs said tickets for Wednesday's game will be honored for Thursday and no ticket exchange is necessary.1p-2p Windy City Live2p-3p General Hospital3-3:30p Inside Edition3:30-4p Jeopardy4-5p ABC7 Eyewitness News5-5:30p ABC7 Eyewitness News5:30-6p ABC's World News6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News1:00p Chicago Cubs vs Cardinals (1:20p first pitch)4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness NewsBecause of Thursday's broadcast of the Cubs game the following daytime programming will move to over night on Thursday night into Friday early morning: