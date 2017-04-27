SPORTS

Chicago Bears pick QB Mitchell Trubisky in 1st round of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA --
The Chicago Bears surprised the NFL by trading up to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

There was some thought they might wait a round or two to take a QB. Instead, the Bears jumped at the chance to take Trubisky even though they signed Mike Glennon after cutting Jay Cutler.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks, and averaged 288 passing yards per game.

The Bears gave the San Francisco 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

The Cleveland Browns started the draft selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

The first round could see a slew of players from the nation's top college programs get selected. From smaller schools, Temple's Haason Reddick and Western Michigan's Corey Davis are projected to be picked among the first 15 selections.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
