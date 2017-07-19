QB Mitchell Trubisky signs Bears contract

The Chicago Bears have signed their first-round draft pick and No. 2 overall selection, QB Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky, along with all the other Bears rookies officially reported Wednesday at Halas Hall. The rest of the team will report a week from Wednesday at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais and the start of training camp.Trubisky, a former North Carolina Tar Heel, set a UNC single-season records for passing yards (3,748), passing touchdowns (30) and total offense (4,056) while completing 68.0 percent of his passes.The Mentor, Ohio, native was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards last season. He ranks fifth at UNC in career passing touchdowns (41), sixth in passing yards (4,762) and seventh in total offense (5,201) despite only one year as the starting quarterback.