SPORTS

Report: Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure

Chicago White Sox' Albert Belle throws his batting helmet after grounding out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on Wednesday, July 23, 1997. (AP Photo/Tom Pidgeon)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. --
Former Major League Baseball All-Star Albert Belle has been arrested on indecent exposure and extreme driving under the influence charges following a spring training game in Arizona.

KSAZ-TV in Phoenix reports Belle was taken into custody in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday and charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He also faces one count each of driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence.

The station reported that Belle was arrested during a spring training game at Salt River Field in Scottsdale.

Details surrounding his arrest remain unclear. A spokesman for Scottsdale police did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

The 51-year-old and five-time MLB All-Star played 11 seasons in the major leagues for the Cleveland Indians, the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

A hip problem forced him to retire at 34.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
