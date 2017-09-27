SPORTS

Reports: DirecTV to issue refunds for Sunday Ticket for fans upset over protests

The Wall Street Journal reports that DirecTV is allowing refunds for the Sunday Ticket over the national anthem protests. (Bill Kostroun)

HOUSTON, Texas --
If you bought the Sunday Ticket, you may get a refund.

According to The Wall Street Journal, DirecTV is offering refunds to fans upset by the recent NFL protests during the national anthem for the Sunday Ticket.

Usually, customers are not able to cancel their subscriptions once the season starts, but DirecTV decided to change the policy due to the sensitivity of the issue.

AT&T, the company that owns DirecTV, would not confirm the refunds to ESPN.

The cost for the Sunday Ticket is $280.

An NFL spokesman told ESPN that ratings overall were up 3 percent for week 3 compared with week 3 last year, thanks partly to the game on Monday Night Football involving the Dallas Cowboys.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
