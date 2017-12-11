SPORTS

Respected Illinois coach banned from USA Gymnastics

(Shutterstock)

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
A respected longtime gymnastics coach from Illinois has been banned by USA Gymnastics and is under investigation for ethics violations.

Todd Gardiner is a graduate of Hinsdale High School and was a national champion in 1976. He has since become a five-time Regional Coach of the Year, according to an online bio.

USA Gymnastics said Gardiner has been banned for violating two sections of its ethics code. The sections deal with sexual misconduct and sexual relationships with athletes.

USA Gymnastics would not elaborate on the alleged violations. ABC7 Eyewitness News has not been able to reach Gardiner for comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssexual misconductgymnasticsbanHinsdale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Nikola Mirotic, Bobby Portis dominate together for Bulls' 3rd straight win
Blackhawks aim for 3rd straight win
Mirotic, Portis lead way, Bulls blow out Celtics 108-85
DePaul wins 5th straight, 83-59 over Alabama A&M
More Sports
Top Stories
Police investigating death in Waukegan Walmart parking lot as homicide
Chicago Weather: Band of snow causes spin-outs, crashes
2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side charter school
Parents claim high school photographer never delivered final prints
Police: Woman, 77, dies after dog attack in Alsip
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
Rauner calls for Cook County assessor to resign
Port Authority explosion suspect ID'd in New York City
Show More
Ex-inmate sues sheriff after gouging his own eyes out
Singer apologizes for kicking photographer during show
Woman charged in pregnant North Dakota woman's murder pleads guilty
Chicago aldermen approve $31M settlement for wrongly convicted 'Englewood 4'
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos