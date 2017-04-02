Runners race through Chicago during the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

CHICAGO (WLS) --More than 20,000 runners are making their way through Chicago on April 2, 2017 for the 38th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K (http://www.shamrockshuffle.com). The race began at 8:30 a.m. and concludes with live music at the traditional Post-Race Party in Grant Park. New this year, the Shamrock Shuffle is adding a two-mile walk which begins at 9:30 a.m. Defending champion and 2016 Olympian Alexi Pappas joined ABC 7 live from the starting line to talk about the local following and fun spirit of the race.
Link: https://www.shamrockshuffle.com/