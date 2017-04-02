SPORTS

Runners race through Chicago during the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

More than 20,000 runners are making their way through Chicago on April 2, 2017 for the 38th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 20,000 runners are making their way through Chicago on April 2, 2017 for the 38th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K (http://www.shamrockshuffle.com). The race began at 8:30 a.m. and concludes with live music at the traditional Post-Race Party in Grant Park. New this year, the Shamrock Shuffle is adding a two-mile walk which begins at 9:30 a.m. Defending champion and 2016 Olympian Alexi Pappas joined ABC 7 live from the starting line to talk about the local following and fun spirit of the race.

Link: https://www.shamrockshuffle.com/
