SERENA WILLIAMS

Serena Williams victorious: Wimbledon amends rules to grant her 25th seed

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates as she defeats Germany's Julia Georges during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 2 in Paris. (Christophe Ena/AP Photo)

LONDON --
Wimbledon doesn't start until July 2, but new mom Serena Williams has already scored a victory.

It was announced Wednesday that Williams, who took time off for maternity leave, will be ranked 25th during the British Grand Slam despite currently being ranked 183rd in the world. Wimbledon usually follows the latest rankings but can make a change if "necessary to produce a balanced draw."

The superstar tennis pro returned to the sport in March. In May she played in the French Open but was not seeded because she had fallen to 453rd in the world while she was gone. She pulled out of that tournament in the fourth round because of an injury.

As Wimbledon approached, she petitioned for the All England Club to take maternity leave into account.

"Unfortunately, in the '90s they changed the rule whereas if you were injured (and) then you came back, you lose your seeding," Williams told Good Morning America before the ruling. "But they never took into account women that left No. 1 (because of pregnancy) and left not for an injury, but to have a great life and not give up tennis, but to come back."

Williams had said before the ruling that the idea of the sport changing the way maternity leave is treated is bigger than her.

"I think and I hope -- and it should be under review -- to change these rules. Maybe not in time for me, but for the next person," she said. "Maybe she's 25 and she wants to have a baby, but she doesn't want her career to be over. She wants to continue to play."

Williams, who was ranked Number 1 in the world before her leave, has won in London seven times in the past 16 years.


John McEnroe, who is on the seeding committee, was among the fellow tennis legends who spoke out in Williams' favor before the ruling.

"I don't think there would be a player that would complain, especially the top ones, if she was one of the top eight," he said. "Why in the world would they want to play her in the first, second, third round? Nor should they, in my opinion."

Competitor Caroline Wozniacki and U.S. Tennis Association President Caroline Katrina Adams were also among those who voiced support for Williams.

Not everyone was in support of giving Williams a better seed, however. The change puts Dominika Cibulkova, who had been ranked 32nd, into the open draw.

"I don't think it's the right thing to do," Cibulkova told BBC before the ruling. "I think it's just not fair."

Williams welcomed her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with husband Alexis Ohanian in September. Since then mom and dad have created an Instagram account for her.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsserena williamsWimbledontennisu.s. & worldparentingcelebrity babiesmotherhoodinstagram
Related
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2018 list
SERENA WILLIAMS
Serena Williams opens up about childbirth nightmare
Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl, coach says
Venus Williams drops hints that Serena is expecting a girl
Serena Williams is pregnant
More serena williams
SPORTS
Add Javier Baez to the A-list after a night worthy of Hollywood
Cubs' Hendricks looks to pull plug on Dodgers' power
Cubs put Kris Bryant on DL due to shoulder inflammation
Baez's grand slam, 2 HRs power Lester, Cubs over Dodgers 9-4
More Sports
Top Stories
Tornadoes hit Manhattan, Maple Park; flooding in northwest suburbs
CPS to launch Office of Student Protections in wake of sex abuse scandal
8th man charged in fatal stabbing of innocent 15-year-old boy
'Why do you hate us?' Woman hurls racist insults at mom, son
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
Woman's body found in South Shore
Police officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen Antwon Rose
7-year-old boy held under water, burned during home invasion
Show More
Girl, 16, missing from Austin since June 18
'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping from Kansas zoo
Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years
Federal judge orders reunification of parents and children, end to most family separations at border
Teen struck in face with hammer at Near North Side McDonald's
More News