Sister Jean speaks as Loyola students head to San Antonio for Final Four

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt spoke at a press conference Friday while Loyola students boarded a bus for an 18-hour drive to San Antonio. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt spoke at a press conference Friday morning while Loyola students boarded a bus for an 18-hour drive to San Antonio, Texas.

Loyola's Sister Jean is spending Good Friday getting ready to cheer on the Ramblers in the Final Four.

She's already in San Antonio where she took questions at a press conference Friday morning.

Loyola's Sister Jean speaks at the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas.



Many asked about her prayers before the Ramblers' games.

"I like to pray for both teams so that especially the fans who might hear me know I'm partly on one side, but only partly, because at the end of the prayer I always ask God to be sure that the scoreboard indicates that the Ramblers have the big W," said Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Sister Jean said it will be a challenge to observe the Christian holidays but the team will go to Good Friday services this afternoon.

They also plan to attend a university mass together on Easter Sunday -- when she is confident they will still be in San Antonio.

LOYOLA STUDENTS HEADED TO SAN ANTONIO FOR GAME

Flocks of fans are heading down to San Antonio to cheer on the Ramblers.

Two buses full of about 80 lucky Loyola students departed the Rogers Park campus around 10:30 a.m. for the 18-hour drive to San Antonio.

For $350 apiece, they'll enjoy an 18-hour bus ride to Texas, a hotel room and, of course, a ticket to watch their Ramblers take on Michigan.

"I'm from Chicago as well, so this means a lot of to me. We have basketball players on our basketball team from Chicago representing different schools. It's just a lot of excitement, even here. I didn't come here thinking we were going to be that kind of school, and we are. And all this excitement, it's just amazing," said Loyola sophomore David Melecio.

Loyola Coach Porter Moser also posted an emotional tweet Friday morning of his parents' gravesite in Naperville with a Final Four and a Loyola sign in front.



The Loyola Ramblers play Michigan Saturday at 5 p.m.
