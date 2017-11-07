SPORTS

Solorio Academy celebrates championship year after teammate died in boating accident

EMBED </>More Videos

The Solorio boys' varsity soccer team is still basking in the excitement of winning their first ever state championship. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A high school in Chicago is celebrating its first state soccer championship. An all-school pep rally was held at Solorio Academy in the Gage Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Solorio boys' varsity soccer team is still basking in the excitement of winning their first ever state championship. But it's a victory they achieved without a key member of their squad, which makes their accomplishment bittersweet.

"We were so used to having him around, he was a big part of our lives," team captain Oscar Ramirez said.

Ramirez spoke about Christian Morales, his teammate who died in the summer of 2016 in a boating accident. The loss devastated the team.

"We didn't just see him on the field. We saw him around the school. He was like a brother to most of us," Ramirez said.

The school has paid tribute to Morales by painting a mural of him on one of the walls. The team honored his memory by having their best season ever, going on to play Gibault Catholic - a soccer powerhouse from downstate - for the Division 2A state championship. Solorio beat them decisively, 6 to 0.

"It was one of those where the score may have been what it was, but I was still looking at the clock like I don't believe it," Coach Adrian Calleros said.

And the champs were celebrated today with a special pep rally.

Still, Morales was on the minds of the team. Coach Calleros said he was one of a kind and the team has still not fully recovered from his loss.

"4.0 student, awesome kid. A kid that as a dad you would let date your daughter," Calleros said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportssoccerteen killedChicagoGage Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Ohio State, Penn State each tumble seven spots in new CFP rankings
Bulls' Bobby Portis: 'I can't control' situation with Nikola Mirotic
Notre Dame and Miami know what's at stake Saturday
Rank 'em: Who's the top Heisman Trophy candidate?
More Sports
Top Stories
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by Metra train in Midlothian
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Texas church shooting: Gunman escaped from mental health center in 2012
Bolingbrook police identify hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2
26 teen girls found dead at sea
Trump repeats falsehoods about Chicago gun laws, calls city a 'disaster'
Highland Park family fights to return to home damaged by nearby construction
As Trump wrongly says Chicago has "toughest" gun laws, city homicides go unsolved
Show More
VIDEO: Church surveillance released showing the moment kidnapping victim Sherri Papini reappeared
Legal pot referendum could end up on March ballot
Loyola student groped near campus, school says
Police: Report of armed man at Schaumburg office building a 'misunderstanding'
Man turns resale side-hustle into multi-million dollar company
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
As Trump wrongly says Chicago has "toughest" gun laws, city homicides go unsolved
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by Metra train in Midlothian
Highland Park family fights to return to home damaged by nearby construction
More Video