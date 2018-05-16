SPORTS

Soldier Field to host international rugby games in November

EMBED </>More Videos

A weekend of rugby kicks off at Soldier Field on Nov. 3. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Soldier Field will host a triple-header of rugby games, with both men and women teams, in November.

Two international rugby stars Eduardo Gori, of Italy, and Ultan Dillane, of Ireland, who will be facing off against each other in one of these matches, visited ABC7 to talk about the showdown and playing in Chicago.

Ultan played in the upset victory over New Zealand when this tournament was in Chicago in 2016.

The rugby weekend starts at noon Nov. 3

Tickets go on sale on Monday. Pre-sale is available now for Citi-card holders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrugbysoldier fieldChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bell's single lifts Pirates over reeling White Sox 3-2
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
Cubs' Yu Darvish leaves start in 4th inning with right leg cramp
Braves' McCarthy hopes for better result vs. Cubs
More Sports
Top Stories
Police give 'all clear' at Ogilvie train station after suspicious luggage left unattended
CPD officer admits to having sex with 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Former Dixon HS student exchanges gunfire with school resource officer, police say
Man pleads guilty in murders of 4 men who went missing, found buried
Wisconsin high school seniors praised by police for car-into-office prank
Chicago Riverwalk kicks off summer season with weekend events
USC gynecologist worked for years despite accusations of inappropriate behavior
Teacher shot to death in parents' driveway in 'crime of passion,' investigators say
Show More
Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks
Whoops! Gender reveal goes wrong at Wrigley Field
13-year-old allegedly abducted, assaulted getting off school bus
Police seek vehicle in deadly Barrington Hills hit-and-run
Michigan State and Larry Nassar victims reach $500M settlement
More News