Chicago White Sox game postponed Wednesday due to rain

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago White Sox game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Wednesday due to rain.

The Sox said in a tweet the game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 4:10 p.m. May 26. The originally scheduled game will begin at 7:10 p.m. or 30 minutes after the rescheduled game ends.

Tickets and parking coupons may be exchanged at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office or by mail for equal or lesser value for any regular season Sox home game in the future.

Fans may not use Wednesday's tickets to enter on May 26. Fans who have tickets to the 7:10 p.m. game may attend both games May 26.
