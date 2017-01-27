SoxFest underway at Chicago Hilton this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago White Sox fan convention gets underway Friday afternoon at the Chicago Hilton.
Past, current and future players are on hand to sign autographs and take photos with fans. There will also be question-and-answer seminars.
Some of the current players scheduled to appear include: Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland, Dan Jennings, Nate Jones, Jose Quintana, Carlos Rodon and Tyler Saladino. Past players scheduled to appear include: Harold Baines, Carlton Fisk, Bo Jackson, Eric Soderholm, Frank Thomas and Willie Harris. Several prospects and coaching/development staff are also on the schedule.
SoxFest runs through the weekend. Tickets are still available online.
