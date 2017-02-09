SPORTS

St. Joe's coach could get to 1,000th win next

EMBED </>More News Videos

St. Joseph's basketball coach Gene Pingatore is looking for his 1,000th win in his 48th season as head coach. (WLS)

By
ST. JOSEPH, Ind. (WLS) --
Heading into the conference tournament this weekend, St. Joseph's has their work cut out for them.

"I think we're getting better, which is always a good thing. We have to win the next game," Coach Gene Pingatore said.

And if they do, it would be the 1,000 victory for Pingatore, now in his 48th season as head coach.

"It just seemed to go so fast - year after year... great kids coming back... the years just roll by," he said. "I can't remember one day, not one... that i said, 'I don't feel like going in today, got up and gone to work every day."

Hired as interim coach in 1969, Pingatore took St. Joe's to the next level, coaching the school's most notable alums - winning two state titles. But for him, it's always been about more than wins and losses.

"When you think about 1,000 wins... something really special... my reward is seeing the kids move on and do well, that's what it's all about," he said.

At 80 years old, Coach Ping remains sharp as ever and has no plans for retirement, saying he'll know when he's over, and no matter what happens in their next game, he's not there yet.
Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballbasketballIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Phil Jackson calls tweet 'misunderstood,' says he's against 'discord'
Source: Real estate mogul Charles Kushner interested in purchasing Marlins
Steve Sarkisian grateful for opportunity with Falcons
Dax McCarty feels NY Red Bulls didn't show class in his trade to Chicago
More Sports
Top Stories
Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban
Man charged with fatally stabbing rapper in River West
Passenger found dead after NW Side crash; driver left scene, police say
Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station
Man serving 2 life sentences was tortured into confessing, attorney says
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
White House: Conway 'counseled' for Ivanka pitch
Show More
Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez-Rivera returns to serve term cut by Obama
Pilsen pastor says synagogue vandalism suspect visited church
Residents concerned about plans for large Jefferson Park rental building
Emanuel renews push for O'Hare express train
Body found in garage after early morning fire in Cicero
More News
Top Video
Smartphone Therapy
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man serving 2 life sentences was tortured into confessing, attorney says
Pilsen pastor says synagogue vandalism suspect visited church
More Video