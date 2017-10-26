  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: CPD addresses squad car accident, 2 officers injured
SPORTS

Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets on StubHub for $9 each

EMBED </>More Videos

Man finds World Series tickets on StubHub for $9 apiece. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES --
The deal was a little too good to be true, but for one lucky baseball fan, a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the World Series only cost him $9.08.

Jordan Benedict was on StubHub searching for tickets to Game 2 between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers when he spotted the unbelievable offer.

For less than $10 apiece, he found two seats to watch history in the making.

"Since this was such an insane deal, I felt the need to reach out to StubHub customer service," Benedict said in a post on Facebook. "They were beyond accommodating and informed me that they would unfortunately be refunding my tickets and giving them back to the seller so they can repost them at the appropriate price."



To be so close to the World Series only to have those tickets snatched away had to be disappointing. But then, something amazing happened, Benedict said.

StubHub contacted Benedict and said since he was able to find those World Series tickets at such an unprecedented price, they'd honor the deal.

"They were going to honor the purchase price and give me two tickets in a similar area of the stadium," Benedict wrote.

Benedict said he and a friend will be watching Game 2 together for less than $20. Now that's what we'd call a home run!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsticketsMLBLos Angeles Dodgersworld seriesu.s. & worldHouston AstrosLos AngelesCaliforniaTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
How one personnel pickup changed Notre Dame's defense
Early-season woes beset Bulls, Hawks
Bears hope offense catches up in game vs. Saints
Whitney Young girls team wins CPS's first girls state tennis title
More Sports
Top Stories
Worker who died after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe ID'd
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
Sketches, 911 call released in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
2 CPD officers hurt after squad strikes South Side construction barrier, falls into hole
2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside
Route 390 eastern extension to open Nov. 1
How Ashley Judd fought off Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment
VIDEO: Off-duty state trooper saves choking man
Show More
Video shows Florida deputy accused of stealing from dying man
Sears revives classic Wish Book
Coach claims she was removed for reporting sexual harassment
NAACP warns black passengers against traveling with American Airlines
More News
Top Video
Video shows Florida deputy accused of stealing from dying man
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
Worker who died after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe ID'd
2 CPD officers hurt after squad strikes South Side construction barrier, falls into hole
More Video