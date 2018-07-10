SPORTS

Texas boy born with half a heart gets dream hockey rink

EMBED </>More Videos

The local community has raised over $130,000 to build a hockey rink in Kyle, Texas. (KVUE)

Make-A-Wish and the city of Kyle, Texas are teaming up to fulfill the dream of a 10-year-old boy born with half a heart who loves hockey.

Ash Crane is a hockey superfan who was born with hypo-plastic left heart syndrome. Throughout his young life he has had more than 20 heart surgeries, according to KVUE.

Ash diligently endures the Texas heat to put on goalie pads to play the game that he loves. His hometown of Kyle has stepped up to build a hockey rink for Ash.

So far, the community has raised more than $130,000 to build a rink at Gregg Clarke Park. The city is partnering with Make-A-Wish to make Ash's dream a reality.

The city hopes to break ground on the hockey park by fall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfeel goodhockeyhockey fanmake a wishmake-a-wishtexas
SPORTS
ESPN: LeSean McCoy denies 'offensive' abuse allegations
NFL player accuses TSA of spilling mom's ashes
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus from Real Madrid
Pablo Sandoval singles home winning run in 11th for Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
American tourist killed in Mexico City
CPD officer dies after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Pilsen
Chicago ranks low on best worst cities for drivers
Boy celebrating 1st birthday killed by out-of-control car
1 in critical condition after being pulled from Chicago River downtown
Man allegedly strangled wife to save her from going to jail
Show More
Mom charged in death of 3-year-old daughter found in pond
DCFS investigating baby death at unlicensed home day care in Chicago
NFL player accuses TSA of spilling mom's ashes
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
Violent road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
More News