While Super Bowl Sunday is known for football and food, many times it's the commercials that are most memorable.From funny antics by celebrities to serious spots with a social message, here's a look at the best ads from Super Bowl LI.With the help of Christopher Walken and Justin Timberlake, the drink company uses the song "Bye Bye Bye" from Timberlake's former band *NSYNC to get people to "buy Bai."Melissa McCarthy is ready and willing to save the Earth in Kia's ad for its 2017 Niro, but this spot proves no good deed goes unpunished. The spot shows her going on a variety of environment-saving missions with hilarious outcomes.The NFL showed off its adorable side by dressing up babies as different Super Bowl legends.This traces Adolphus Busch's journey from Germany to Saint Louis in the 1800s as he follows his dream to brew beer. Along the way, he is met by Americans who tell him he's not welcome. Though the company has been working on the spot since May, it became more topical because of President Donald Trump's recent immigration ban, according to the Associated Press.Skittles goes for giggles brought on by the "I didn't see that coming" factor in its spot, which starts with a young man trying to get the attention of a love interest by throwing Skittles into her window.In a reference to gender pay inequality, the commercial asks, "What do I tell my daughter? ... Do I tell her that her dad is worth more than her mom?"Justin Bieber leads a massive celebration/dance party in this ad that also features New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former NFL star Terrell Owens.His hair, baby hair, dog hair and back hair. It's all about having great hair in this hilarious commercial.