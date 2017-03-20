  • BREAKING NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: FBI Director Comey testifies to Congress...NOW
SPORTS

Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey recovered

HOUSTON --
The search for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is over.

NFL confirms that Brady's jersey has been recovered. It was found with a credentialed member of the international media, according to an NFL statement.


Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted about the recovery of the jersey saying detectives traced it to Mexico with the help of FBI and Mexican authorities.

TIMELINE: Missing Brady jersey


Brady couldn't find his jersey in the Patriots' celebratory locker room after a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Feb. 5.

After the game, reporters saw Brady looking through the bag in front of his locker and then calling some team staffers over.

"I put it in the bag, and I came out and it wasn't there anymore. It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," Brady said.

In a video posted on the NFL's Twitter account on Super Bowl Sunday, Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that "someone stole my game jersey."

"Are you serious? Well, you better look online," Kraft replied.

"It was right here. I know exactly where I put it," Brady said, according to USA Today Sports.

Something similar happened to Brady's jersey after the Patriots' 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015, so this isn't a one-time occurrence. It didn't seem to be a major concern to the team.
Police: Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
