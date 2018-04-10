SPORTS

Transgender woman from Woodstock will run in Boston Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

A runner from Woodstock is facing criticism about running in the Boston Marathon next week because she is transgender. (WLS)

By
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) --
A runner from Woodstock is facing criticism about running in the Boston Marathon next week because she is transgender.

Because of Stevie Romer's background, some say she may have a competitive advantage.

Romer has been running for years and competed in many races. She raced as a man before she came out as transgender, and now is racing as a woman. She said it comes down to a lot more than hormones.

"There have been a lot of tough questions in our society in the past that we've gotten through, that they thought were unsolvable," Romer said.

Romer is not the only transgender woman running the Boston Marathon. She admits she may have a slight advantage because she has male hormones, but said that's not why she's running.

"I don't think people would become transgender-they wouldn't do that just to win some races or something," she said. "I've been beaten by women in many races, so it depends on the woman."

Romer said running helped her during a dark time, and she said it's about more than just running a race; it's about feeling accepted.

"The main thing I would like to tell people is it's important, very important, because I was suicidal about this, I understand why they can lose hope. If we can do some little thing to make them feel more included, I think it's something we could figure out," Romer said.

The Boston Herald reported that at least five openly transgender women are signed up to run on Monday. Romer said most people are very supportive of her running the marathon, and said she is looking forward to it.

She also said she is hoping to inspire other women like her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrunningboston marathonmarathonstransgenderWoodstock
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rays aim for sweep of White Sox
Cubs try to quiet Pirates' bats
Nova pitches hot Pirates past Cubs 8-5 in Wrigley opener
Pistons, Bulls close out disappointing seasons
More Sports
Top Stories
Founder of South Barrington megachurch quits following misconduct allegations
Police: Woman killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in Calumet Heights
Aviation officer who dragged passenger from plane sues United, city
Trump considering firing Rosenstein to check Mueller
Union: Half of Harvey Fire Department laid off after court orders payment to pension fund
Man fatally sucker-punched at crawfish restaurant 16 months after daughter dies in crash
Women rally in Chicago on Equal Pay Day
Cubs lose to Pirates in home opener at Wrigley Field
Show More
Consumers warned about contractor disputes as home repair season kicks off
Measure would hold websites linked to sex trafficking accountable
Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
More News