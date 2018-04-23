SPORTS

Justin Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign

Justin Verlander heckler was kicked out of the game after fans complained. (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
After a fan caught the attention of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, his response to her taunting was quite epic.

Justin Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign.


Jacob Qualls, who happens to be a huge Astros fan, posted the interaction on Twitter.

He says a White Sox fan nearby was taunting Verlander and the Astros saying "they suck."

What was Verlander's response? The pitcher responded with a sign that read "no, you suck."

Qualls said there were several Astros fans in that section, so many people were cheering when Verlander held up the sign.

WATCH: White Sox fan kicked out of game after taunting Verlander
A White Sox fan was kicked out a game for taunting Justin Verlander.



Lauren Spoo and her friend captured the White Sox fan on video yelling behind the Astros dugout before security escorted her out. Spoo said the fan was also making fun of pitcher Brad Peacock calling him "baby deer."

The Astros Twitter account got in on the fun.

"This is amazing (laughing emojis)," the Astros tweeted.

Oh, and just a reminder, the Astros have won both games against the White Sox this series.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

