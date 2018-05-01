SPORTS

VIDEO: California Little Leaguer touches home in slowest (and cutest) way possible

EMBED </>More Videos

His baseball coach told him to run toward home plate as fast as he could, but the little leaguer decided to do things at his own pace. (Twitter/@princessleah023)

WALNUT, California --
Little League is the perfect place to learn the fundamentals of baseball, but one player decided to do things his way.

Three-year-old Lennox Salcedo was participating in a Walnut Pony Baseball League game on Saturday, and as he was heading to home plate, he slowed things down. Way down.

The little slugger was seen going toward home plate in a robotic, slow-motion sprint. His coach told him to run as fast as he could, but Lennox decided to savor the moment instead.

Fans in the stands were cheering him on as Lennox finally touched home on a head-first dive.

Video of the run has already passed three million views.

There is no word yet on whether Lennox is signing autographs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballlittle leaguefunny videochildrenCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Struggling Anthony Rizzo gets leadoff call for Cubs
Chicago Dogs unveil new uniforms
Cardinals try to get back on track vs. White Sox
Lester helps Cubs beat Rockies 3-2 for 5th straight win
More Sports
Top Stories
Large brush fires burn in Alsip, Kankakee County, fueled by winds, dry air
Loop flash fire: At least 2 workers seriously burned, CFD says
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Accused serial rapist Marc Winner convicted by Cook County judge
Most expensive house in America is now cheaper
Woman raped, beaten after dropping child off at school
Police: Wife seen stalking other woman's home before murder-suicide
Lost for days, hungry trucker never touched his load of potato chips
Show More
Gold Coast carjacking suspect could face 25 years if convicted
Time's Up takes aim at R. Kelly over sex abuse claims
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
'Zombie-like' people seen using drugs out in open
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
More News