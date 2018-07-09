EMERSON, Ga. --A video shows players and referees trading punches at an Amateur Athletic Union basketball game in an Atlanta suburb. The head coach of one of the teams, Chicago-based R.A.W. Athletics, defended his players in an interview.
"It's just disgusting to watch something boil to this point when we are trying to something for kids," R.A.W. Athletics coach Howard Martin said.
News outlets report the video has been shared on social media thousands of times. It shows the Sunday morning brawl in the AAU semi-final game between R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors at the LakePoint sports facility in Emerson.
Martin told WSB-TV he thinks one of his players had complained to a referee about a call before he was ejected from the game.
"The player was walking back toward the bench and the referee pushed the player and they squared up," Martin said.
Raptors coach Bobby Benjamin said he saw a player bump into the referee, but he's not exactly sure what started the fight.
The referee management didn't return calls and emails from WSB-TV, but they did release this statement on Twitter:
"We are disappointed in the incident that occurred this morning at The Association basketball tournament and are taking the appropriate action with authorities. Behavior like this by any party will not be tolerated."
ABC News contributed to this report.