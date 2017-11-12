Waddle's World: Nov. 12, 2017

In this week's "Waddle's World," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Bear Tom Waddle talked about the Chicago Bears' 23-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 at Soldier Field.Yes, the Packers beat the Bears AGAIN!For the first time in nearly a decade, the Bears were favored to beat Green Bay. And there were so many reasons that made sense.The Bears were rested after the bye week, the Packers were without Aaron Rodgers, and the game was at home. But not only did they not win, they looked bad in losing to their biggest rival - again!And responsibility starts with Bears coach John Fox.Should the head coach be worried about his job? Should Dowell Loggains? Where do the Bears possibly go from here?Tom's frustrated and did not hold back in this week's edition of Waddle's World.